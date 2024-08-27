Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has flagged off the construction of three ultra modern bus and taxi terminals in the Central Business District of the FCT.

Wike during the flag off ceremony yesterday in Abuja, described Abuja as a beautiful city, and that through the support of President Bola Tinubu, they have continued to expand the road infrastructure in the territory.

He explained that if they expand the road infrastructure without linking it with the various bus terminals, they will not be able to achieve what they want to achieve.

“Before now we have flagged off two of the bus terminals, one in Mabushi, and the other one in Kugbo. This one is for the Central Business District, which is at the center of this city.

‘So many of us who have had the privilege of travelling overseas and other countries, when we see some of these facilities there, I think what comes to mind is, why can we not have the same kind of facilities that we enjoy when we go outside the country?

“What we are trying to do is to integrate and improve our transport system. It is going to cut all these so-called one-chance crime, that is always committed,” he said.

According to the minister, when completed, the management of the bus and taxi terminal would be able to identify the destinations of vehicles for any resident of the FCT board in the terminals for security reasons.

Wike promised by next year, the three bus and taxi terminals would be formally commissioned for commercial activities.