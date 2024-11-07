A group of beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme has petitioned the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Nentawe Yilwatda, demanding the payment of outstanding salaries for the period spanning October 2022 to September 2023.

The demand was contained in a letter signed by human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, on behalf of the petitioners and addressed to the minister.

The letter, dated November 5, 2024, was titled, “Demand for Payment of Outstanding Salaries of N-Power Beneficiaries from October 2022 to September 2023.”

In the petition, Adeyanju, representing Adeshina Adex and several other beneficiaries, stated: “We are solicitors to Adeshina Adex, and several others (hereinafter referred to as our clients) on whose instructions we act.”

The letter further outlined the grievances of the petitioners, explaining that they had fulfilled their commitments to the N-Power programme, faithfully serving at their assigned places of primary assignment for a full 12-month period. “It is our clients’ information that they registered for the N-Power programme and were deployed to their places of primary assignment for a period of 12 months, from October 2022 to September 2023. Having fulfilled all obligations and upheld their commitments to the N-Power programme and investing time and effort in good faith with the expectation of timely remuneration as agreed, our clients are yet to receive their monthly stipends from October 2022 to September 2023.” the letter stated.

Adeyanju also highlighted the severe financial hardship faced by the beneficiaries due to the non-payment of their stipends, which were meant to provide them with essential financial relief. “Our clients are currently experiencing significant financial difficulty due to the non-payment of their stipends. As participants in the N-Power programme, they relied on the monthly stipends to provide much needed financial relief and stability,” Adeyanju said.

The letter emphasised the purpose of the N-Power programme, which was designed to support individuals by offering reliable income to reduce financial burdens, promote skill development, and encourage sustainable livelihoods, hence the petitioners are now demanding immediate payment of all outstanding salaries. “In light of the foregoing, we demand for the immediate payment of all outstanding salaries accrued over the duration of their employment,” the letter read.

“Kindly find attached the relevant documents for ease of reference,” the petition concluded with a call for action, accompanied by relevant documents for ease of reference.

LEAXERSHIP reports that the N-Power scheme, introduced by former President Muhammadu Buhari on June 6, 2016, was established as a key initiative to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria and to promote social development. However, the recent financial challenges faced by some of its participants have raised concerns about the programme’s implementation and the welfare of its beneficiaries.