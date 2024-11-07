Healthcare services have fully resumed at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano, following the intervention by the Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Yusuf.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) withdrawn services at the hospital on Wednesday due to government’s failure to sack the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Amina Abdullahi over an alleged assault on a female doctor.

The Kano Chapter of the NMA confirmed the restoration of full operations as announced through a statement by the spokesperson to the Kano State Governor, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The statement stated that the resumption followed a productive meeting between Governor Yusuf and the NMA leadership where both parties addressed and resolve the conflict.

Chairman of the state’s chapter of NMA, Dr. Abdurrahman Ali, during a press briefing at the Government House, expressed his appreciation for the governor’s role in mediating in the situation.

He added that the governor’s efforts ensured that critical services would continue for Kano residents, particularly the vulnerable patients who rely heavily on the hospital.

Dr. Abdurrahman also encouraged Kano residents to follow appropriate channels for lodging complaints, assuring them that disputes involving healthcare services would be taken seriously and handled fairly.