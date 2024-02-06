The Faith on the Rock Ministry International has denied a claim by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that it arrested the General Overseer of the Ministry, Apostle Theophilus Oloche Ebonyi, for allegedly defrauding his church members and other Nigerians using fake grants purportedly from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1.3billion.

A statement from the church on Tuesday advised members of the public to disregard the media reports, saying they were clearly the works and activities of mischief makers who were bent on misleading the general public on the true position of things regarding the cleric.

“Our attention has been drawn to some publications making rounds in the media with claims that EFCC has arrested Apostle Theo Ebonyi of Faith on the Rock Ministry International over alleged #1.3bn fake Ford Foundation grants.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard such publication, it is clearly the works and activities of mischief makers who are bent on misleading the general public.

“This disclaimer is to publicly state that the news does not represent true facts as it concerns Apostle Theo Ebonyi and House on the Rock Ministry International. Apostle Theo Ebonyi is not arrested as the report categorically stated.

“Hence, members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the news and publications.

“Apostle Theo Ebonyi continues to remain a law abiding citizen of Nigeria, and Faith on the Rock Ministry International is a fully compliant and registered religious organization, offering continuos positive value to its members and contributing to the growth and development of our nation, Nigeria.”

LEADERSHIP reports that EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, had said in a statement that Ebonyi was arrested for defrauding his victims, comprising non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and individuals by advertising an intervention project through his NGO (Theobarth Global Foundation), claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of $20,000, 000. 000 to assist the less-privileged in the society.

The statement added that Ebonyi “allegedly beguiled his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the phony grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters.

“Each subscriber was made to pay N1,800,000. Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1,391,040, 274.31. His subscribers are innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country.”

Investigations by the EFCC showed that Ford Foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi. The Foundation pointedly disclaimed him and his NGO stressing that it had no link whatsoever with them.

EFCC added that the cleric would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.