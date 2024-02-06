A Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 51 suspected members of a highway gang notorious for harassing and extorting truck drivers along the Apapa/Oshodi and Lagos/Badagry Expressways in the State.

The arrest was effected on Tuesday following a successful operation led by the chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye.

A media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Jibrin Gawat, who disclosed this on his X handle (formerly Twitter), said the suspects were known for their brazen tactics of coercing truck drivers to part with money under the guise of working for the defunct Lagos State Parks and Garages Agency.

