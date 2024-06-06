Ad

The Presidency has denied viral reports (not in LEADERSHIP) that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, had submitted a proposal of N105,000 as monthly national minimum wage to President Bola Tinubu for approval.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 48-hour deadline given to Edun by Tinubu to come up with a realistic national minimum wage expires this Thursday.

The Minister was handed the directive on Tuesday when he, alongside members of the Federal Government team that reached a tentative agreement with the Organised Labour following a nationwide indefinite strike action which lasted 24 hours at the beginning of the week, visited President Tinubu to present the four-point resolution of the meeting with members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

However, earlier in the day, speculations were rife that Edun had presented a N105,000 monthly minimum wage template to President Tinubu. The Presidency swiftly described such narrative as false.

Taking to his verified X handle on Thursday evening, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the Finance Minister did not make such a proposal.

Onanuga wrote: “The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false.”