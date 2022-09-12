Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced prosecution of the defaulting title holders, who are yet to pay their ground rent debt, in its determination to recover all ground rent debts owed by property owners in Abuja.

In a statement signed the director of information and communication, FCT/ chairman of media and publicity sub-committee, Muhammad Sule said the government has filed court cases against some of the property owners over their failure to pay the prescribed land chargers.

He stated that the government is seeking an order to force debtors to clear their debts or forfeit the affected property, since they are recalcitrant in paying the debt, despite several appeals.

According to the statement, the FCT administration has taken this step to drive home the point that it is desirous of recovering the over N29 billion ground rent owed by property owners.

“The government last month, announced its preparedness to prosecute about 413 defaulting property owners by the end of August 2022, being the first set.

“Accordingly, the legal fireworks have commenced and may lead to the forfeiture of the affected property to the government in line with relevant laws.

“It is disheartening that some of the debtors have failed to pay their outstanding ground rent in spite of several appeals and warnings, thereby jeopardizing the government’s effort at providing critical services to the residents,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sule explained that the government insisted that since all entreaties have failed, it has no other option than to commence the prosecution of the first batch of the defaulting property owners.