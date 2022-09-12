The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned the public to stop unguided utterances on the arrest and the ongoing investigation of acclaimed bandit negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

Spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, in a statement yesterday, said the DSS is following with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Mamu.

The DSS advised the public to cease unguided utterances and allow it to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling.

Afunanya also disclosed that the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the court will determine its course.

Why We Detained Train Abduction Negotiator, Mamu – DSS

Part of the statement stated that “the DSS has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.

“The Service wishes that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space. Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling. Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the Court will determine its course. Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.”