The leadership of the organised labour has given a go ahead to the Anambra State council to mobilise for industrial action against the state government failure to fully implement the 2019, N30,000 minimum wage.

Both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC ) are also set for the shutdown with the state government come Thursday over other unresolved labour issues; including alleged contributory pension deductions by governor Charles Soludo led-government and the cessation of special allowances and the Ndiolu Microfinance affair.

The decision came after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting jointly held by both labour centres in Abuja to address the recent hike in electricity tariffs and the ongoing negotiations for a new national minimum wage.

According to a communique signed by the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, TUC president, the NEC reaffirmed the joint ultimatum previously issued to the Anambra State government and called upon all affiliates and workers to mobilise for a successful action should the state fail to meet the demands by May 23, 2024.

The NEC also directed all state councils to issue a two-week ultimatum to state governments that have not fully implemented the N30,000 minimum wage and its consequential adjustments.

The organised labour maintained its previous stand given to the federal government until the end of May 2024 to finalise the new national minimum wage process and to also reverse the recent hike in electricity tariff.

The communique reads in parts, “The NEC-in-session accordingly reaffirms the NLC and TUC joint ultimatum earlier issued the Anambra state government by its Anambra state councils.

It therefore directed all affiliates and workers in the state council to mobilise their members to ensure a successful action in the event the state government fails to meet the demands of workers by Thursday, the 23rd of May, 2024”.

“In the event that the government fails to meet the demands outlined within the stipulated timeframe, the NEC authorises the leadership of the NLC and TUC to take appropriate actions, including but not limited to the mobilization of workers for peaceful protests and industrial actions, to press home these demands for social justice and workers’ rights.

“NEC therefore calls on all affiliate unions, and workers including civil society organisations across Nigeria to remain united and steadfast in solidarity during this critical period. Together, we shall prevail in our pursuit of a fair and just society that guarantees the dignity and well-being of all its citizens,” it added.