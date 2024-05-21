The struggle for who is the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State is dividing the party at the state level.

While some party leaders recognise the immediate past deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege as leader, others resolved that the minister for aviation and airspace development, Festus Keyamo, should assume the role.

Stakeholders said Omo-Agege as the immediate past gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2023 election should still be given chance to manage the party while another faction of the stakeholders said the constitution gives the leadership of the party to the highest political appointee from the state.

Last week, lawmakers in the Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA), on the platform of APC paid a courtesy call on Keyamo.

The House of Assembly members in attendance included Hon. Benson Obire, Hon. Ebitonmo Alapala, Hon. Achoja Blessing, Hon. Matthew Omonade, Hon. Spencer Ohwofa and Hon. Collins Egbetamah.

The delegation led by Hon. Stella Okotete, Executive Director, Business Development of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, was received at the Minister’s office in Abuja.

Speaking, Okotete stated that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the growth and development of the party, particularly at the state level.

Before then, a political pressure group, Delta Youths In Politics (DYIP) has called on Keyamo, to as a matter of urgency, to assume the leadership position of the party in the state.

The group, led by Hon. Samuel Obadasere as coordinator and Comrade Desmond Ikem as Publicity Secretary in a statement said Keyamo, is the only member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)and highest political appointee from the state.

“The decision of the group to propose the honourable minister for the position was made owing to the fact that as the party leader in Delta state would significantly enhance internal coordination and strengthen the party’s influence in the state.

“In essence, this is a call to action for Hon Barr Festus Keyamo to take on a more prominent role in leading the APC in Delta state and help revitalize the party’s fortunes in the region,” DYIP said.

In his response, Hon Keyamo expressed his appreciation to Okotete and the House of Assembly members for their dedication and hard work towards the party’s progress.

He reiterated his commitment to collaborating with all party stakeholders to ensure the party’s continuous growth and development.

Keyamo emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation among party members to secure victory in future elections.