The lush greens of the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja will soon be the battleground as 180 golfers, both professional and amateur, compete for over N35m in cash prizes and additional rewards.

The exciting event, known as the ‘Rowland Adewumi Classic Tournament’, is scheduled to take place from Thursday, June 13 to Saturday, June 15, 2024, in celebration of Rowland Adewumi’s 50th birthday.

The organizing committee, headed by Akabom Enebong, has spared no effort in ensuring that the event is befit the legacy of the man it honors, saying the tournament is more than a mere competition, but a homage to Rowland Adewumi, a figure whose influence on the sport in Nigeria has been profound.

Known for his dedication to nurturing talent and promoting the game, Adewumi’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the golfing community.

Speaking to the media in Abuja, Enebong highlighted the meticulous preparations underway to guarantee a flawless event. “This tournament is a tribute to Rowland Adewumi, whose influence has been pivotal in the development of golf in Nigeria,” Enebong remarked. “We have ensured that all arrangements are in place to guarantee a smooth and competitive event.”

The competition will feature approximately 80 professional golfers and 100 amateur golfers, all competing in a stroke play format over the club’s renowned 18-hole course. The tournament promises to be action-packed, with participants eager to showcase their skills and vie for top honors.

The three-day event promises not just competitive golf but also a celebratory atmosphere, reflecting the joyous occasion of Adewumi’s 50th birthday. Spectators can expect a festive environment, with various activities and hospitality offerings enhancing the overall experience.