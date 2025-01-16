The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) said it has spent N513 million on free fistula treatment within six months of launching its Fistula Free Programme in all geopolitical zones across the country.

Director-General of NHIA, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, disclosed this on Thursday during the second steering committee meeting of the programme, in Abuja.

Dr. Ohiri highlighted the significant progress made since the programme’s inception in June 2024, aimed at addressing both the clinical and non-clinical needs of women suffering from obstetric fistula.

The programme, which operates across Nigeria, ensures that women receive comprehensive care, including surgery, post-treatment follow-up, feeding, transportation stipends, and enrollment in health insurance.

“This initiative supports all women with obstetric fistula, regardless of their location, ensuring they have access to necessary healthcare services,” Dr. Ohiri stated.

He revealed that 1,629 beneficiaries have received verified treatments, with nearly 2,000 claims submitted. The programme has also partnered with 18 accredited healthcare facilities and four third-party administrators to ensure transparency and efficient service delivery, he added.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, commended the NHIA and other stakeholders for their contributions. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing quality, affordable healthcare, especially for the vulnerable,” Prof. Pate said.

He acknowledged the programme’s impact, noting that it has already brought significant relief to many women across the country.

Prof. Pate emphasised the need for continued collaboration to enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability for all Nigerians.