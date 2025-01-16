The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has saved N1.9 trillion for Nigeria, from contract frauds over the years, according to its Director-General, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun.

Dr. Adedokun disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday during a budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Public Procurement.

The BPP, established on June 14, 2007, has been a critical stakeholder in the fight against corruption, particularly in ensuring transparency, fairness, and efficiency in contract awards and execution.

“BPP has been transforming public procurement in Nigeria for 17 years by preventing losses of at least N40 billion annually due to contract inflation, diversion of public funds, and poor service delivery,” Dr. Adedokun said.

He revealed that the agency’s price intelligence unit has so far prevented N1.9 trillion from being diverted into private pockets through fraudulent contracts. Additionally, the BPP has supported revenue growth for agencies like the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Pension Commission (PenCon).

However, Dr. Adedokun expressed concerns over the agency’s funding. While BPP proposed N63.5 billion as its capital expenditure for 2025, the Budget Office approved only N1.57 billion.

He stated that the reduced funding would hinder efforts to address pressing challenges, including staff accommodation, replacing outdated project monitoring vehicles, and implementing the e-procurement program.

The Senate Committee, chaired by Senator Olajide Ipinsagba (APC, Ondo North), questioned how BPP, with just 158 workers, could effectively oversee contract awards and execution across more than 800 government agencies.

In response, the committee directed Dr. Adedokun to include plans for hiring additional staff in the agency’s 2025 budget proposal to enhance its capacity for effective service delivery.