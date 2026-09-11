The special adviser on media to the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Tunde Moshood has dismissed reports linking the administration N522.49 million firearms and ammunition procurement controversy

Moshood said the expenditure cited in the 2024 Annual Report of the Auditor-General for the Federation predates the current administration, urging the public to properly examine the dates contained in the audit report.

Reacting to the report, the minister’s aide said: “There’s nothing to react to here. Check the report very well, it predates our administration.”

The clarification followed reports that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development spent N522,490,349 on the procurement of firearms and ammunition for aviation security operations at the nation’s airports, with auditors raising concerns over documentation and evidence of delivery.

According to the Auditor-General’s report, N270,020,066.80 was paid through two payment vouchers dated January 10 and May 23, 2023, for the procurement of AK rifles, red-dot sights and AK ammunition.

LEADERSHIP checks indicate that President Bola Tinubu appointed Festus Keyamo Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on August 16, 2023. He was formally sworn in and assumed office on August 21, 2023.

The audit report noted that some documentation was initially not attached to the payment vouchers, including evidence of approval from the Office of the National Security Adviser, the supplier’s quotation and several due-process documents.

It also raised questions over the absence of Store Receipt Vouchers to establish that the items had been received by the ministry.

The report stated that a payment certificate indicated that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had confirmed that the firearms were supplied to the armoury of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Headquarters, Abuja, for safekeeping pending completion of an armoury for the authority.

However, auditors said there was no supporting evidence to establish that the firearms were actually in the custody of the NSCDC.

The auditor-general consequently warned that the identified weaknesses exposed government to the risk of diversion and loss of public funds.

The audit report also questioned another payment of N252,470,282.20 for the procurement of sub-machine guns, pistols and ammunition for aviation security operations at the nation’s airports.

The payment was made through vouchers dated February 10 and May 23, 2023.

Responding to the audit query, the ministry reportedly maintained that the procurement complied with extant regulations and that the necessary approvals and documentation had been obtained.

The ministry also referred to approvals from relevant government authorities, including the Bureau of Public Procurement, the Federal Executive Council and the Office of the National Security Adviser.

It further cited documentation including award and acceptance letters, due-process review reports, contract agreements, payment vouchers and security clearance.

The ministry also referred auditors to a letter from FAAN’s Director of Finance and Accounts dated August 7, 2025, which it said forwarded the delivery note for the items.

The auditor-general, however, considered the response unsatisfactory and maintained the audit finding, recommending that the Permanent Secretary account to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly.

It also recommended the recovery and remittance of N270,020,066.80 to the Treasury in relation to the first transaction.

The two transactions, which total N522,490,349, formed the basis of the audit concern over the procurement and delivery of firearms and ammunition intended to strengthen security at Nigeria’s airports.

However, Moshood’s clarification underscores that the transactions identified in the audit report were dated in 2023, before the assumption of office of the current Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, under the present administration.