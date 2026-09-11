American anime voice actor and ADR director Mike McFarland has passed away at the age of 56 following a battle with brain cancer.

His death was confirmed by fellow voice actor Brina Palencia, who stated that McFarland died on Wednesday at a care facility in Dallas, surrounded by close friends and family.

McFarland was a pioneer in American anime dubbing, best known for his work with Funimation. His major roles included voicing Master Roshi in the Dragon Ball franchise, Buggy the Clown in One Piece, and Jean Kirstein in Attack on Titan. Beyond voice acting, he served as a director and line producer on titles including Fullmetal Alchemist and the Rebuild of Evangelion films.

Industry colleagues, including voice actor Matthew Mercer, paid tribute to McFarland on social media, highlighting his impact as both a director and mentor across the anime industry.