The Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, have signed a Cooperation Protocol to promote peacebuilding, cultural exchange and social inclusion.

The agreement was signed during the AIM Congress 2026, themed ‘World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance and Shared Growth’.

The protocol, entered into by the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Royal Iwere Foundation, an initiative of the Olu of Warri, is expected to strengthen collaboration between institutions and nations while supporting initiatives focused on peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity.

Speaking at the event, the Olu of Warri delivered a guest lecture titled, “Tolerance as a Tool for Advancing Peace, Social Cohesion and Shared Prosperity: The Case of Africa.”

The monarch called for greater investment in tolerance, inclusion and dialogue, describing the three as essential to achieving sustainable development in Africa and beyond.

He said Africa could harness its diversity, unity and culture of dialogue to promote economic growth, strengthen social cohesion and build lasting peace across the continent.

According to him, embracing diversity and mutual respect would not only help reduce conflict but also create an environment that encourages innovation, attracts investment, and advances shared prosperity among African nations.

The Cooperation Protocol is expected to provide a platform for further engagement between the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Royal Iwere Foundation, particularly in areas relating to peacebuilding, intercultural understanding and social inclusion.