The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has concluded the review of the auto policy, also known as National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

The agency said the next stage now, is to present it to the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting for approval and onward presentation to the National Assembly for passage.

Director-general, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, dropped this hint yesterday during the 22nd Abuja International Motor Fair in Abuja.

Aliyu, who said the reviewed policy had been adjudged as one of the best globally by auto stakeholders, added that an improved policy document backed by law would enhance the possibility of realising the goals of the policy, including the transition from the use of imported second-hand tokunbo, to the local production of new and affordable vehicles in Nigeria and positioning Nigeria as a major vehicle manufacturing hub in Africa.

While also stating that the process of giving a legal backing to NAIDP would soon be concluded, Aliyu explained that KPMG collaborated with the NADDC on the comprehensive review of the auto policy document. This is with a view to getting it passed by the National Assembly as an executive bill.

The director-general said new trends are emerging in the global auto industry, including the fact that OEMs are adopting regional approach to components assembly and supply, as well as the distribution of finished vehicles, there is, therefore, the need for Nigeria to key into the current developments.

According to him, the nation’s automotive sector must be able to strategically leverage the global components supply chain and also feed into it.