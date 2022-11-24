The secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Mr. Kitack Lim has commissioned the ultra-modern headquarters of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), located at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking during the commissioning of the building, the IMO secretary-general expressed confidence in the leadership of the transport sector of Nigeria, while also extolling the dynamic role of the minister of transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo and the heads of the various parastatals under the supervision of the Transportation Ministry.

While applauding the initiative of the modern edifice, he stated that more important is the human competency and capability, while leadership is the most paramount, as has been exhibited by the minister of transportation.

“An important element is human competency and capability, with leadership being the most paramount to consider, which I have seen exhibited by the minister; he is an extraordinary and rare leader. I am very confident to look forward to more prosperous opportunities and development of maritime activities of Nigeria”, he said.

On his part the minister of transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo expressed gratitude to the IMO secretary-general for making out time to visit Nigeria and also having a first-hand opinion on the developmental strides in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He stated that Nigeria will strive to ensure Nigerian maritime activities are in line with best practices, while also embracing new technologies in the frontier of global maritime discourse.

Also speaking at the event was the chairman, House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, who commended the Dr. Bashir Jamoh led-management of NIMASA. She noted that NIMASA should aim higher as there is room for improvement.

The NIMASA director-general, Dr. Bashir Jamoh again thanked the IMO secretary-general for his visit to Nigeria, and said to him, “your name will remain in gold as long as Nigeria’s Maritime Administration is concerned”.

Jamoh further intimated him that NIMASA has embarked on various projects in the year, 2022, all with the aim of ensuring a robust and conducive maritime environment is attained in Nigeria. This has been made possible with the support of stakeholders across board.