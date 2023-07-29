NADDC DG, Jelani Aliyu, Receives 2023 Diaspora Merit Award

The Director General of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, has received the 2023 Diaspora Merit Award, for his significant and enormous contributions in Engineering and Automobile Sector.

The Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) headed by the chairman and CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated that the National Diaspora Merit Awards are predicated upon the importance of recognising and celebrating Nigerians in diaspora who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour and have contributed to the overall development of Nigeria.

According to Dabiri-Erewa,”these exceptional Nigerians have over time contributed in making Nigeria a better place in their own capacities. It is thus important the Federal Government through the Commission recognises these remarkable feats.”

Jelani AlIyu, is an International Automotive Designer who had worked with General Motors in both United States and Germany.

He designed a number of successful vehicles for the company, including the Pontiac G6, Chevrolet Silverado and the world acclaimed Chevrolet Volt Electric Car, which is a high-tech Renewable Energy vehicle that has revolutionised the global Automotive Industry.