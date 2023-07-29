EPL: Chelsea Close In On Rennes Midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu

Chelsea are close to signing French midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu, from Rennes for €27m (£23.2m).

Ugochukwu, 19, has made 47 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes and has also featured in the Europa League.

He is yet to make his senior debut for France but has played for his nation at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.

Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, said recently that the Blues needed to add to their midfield.

Ugocukwu, though, could well be sent immediately back out on to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg if a deal is finalised, after the Blues’ ownership group purchased a majority stake in the Alsace side in June.

Chelsea have a plan to sign young talent that have potential to be future stars of world football, while clearing out their bloated squad following a £600m spend in the past two transfer windows.