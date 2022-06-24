Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE) has honoured the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for projecting engineering practices in Nigeria and raising the bar in research and development (R&Ds) outputs which have led to technological innovation.

NAE described NASENI as an “outstanding engineering agency with high level contributions to the Academy.”

In a statement issued yesterday by NASENI deputy director of Information, Mr Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, he said NASENI has carried out research and design in the areas of manufacturing of first made-in-Nigeria helicopter, first Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) for agricultural purposes and security surveillance.

NASENI has also designed and manufactured first electronic voting solution which has capacity to solve voting and collation challenges in the nation’s political system and other innovations.

The award was received by NASENI executive vice chairman/chief executive, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, at Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The president of NAE, Engr. Alex O. Ogedegbe described NASENI as a worthy partner and an ace builder in the promotion and growth of the engineering practice in the country.

He also praised the agency for its financial contribution to the Academy. In his response, Prof. Haruna said the recognition by NAE was a challenge to NASENI to do more.

He told journalists after the event that “the Nigeria Academy of Engineering is the highest engineering body in the country, therefore any recognition and commendation from such a body are taken serious and also served as motivation for NASENI to do more.”

Other recipients of the NAE awards were Globacom, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Airtel, Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) and MTN Nigeria.

The group managing director/CEO of Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc, Mr. Adegbite Falade, spoke on “Ownership Changes in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Assets: Trends, Implications and Outlook” at the event.