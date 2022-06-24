The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed the raid on a house in Abuja, where its operatives recovered cash, cars, Rolex watches worth billions of Naira.

This is coming after an online newspaper had reported that the ICPC raided a house in Wuse II district of Abuja allegedly belonging to a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), where over N1.8billion cash, and other items were recovered.

The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, while reacting to the online report, on Friday, said: “ICPC operatives raided a property in Wuse 2 of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, 16th June, 2022 between 5:00pm and 12:00am in suspicion of money laundering. Facts available for the time being indicates that the property is owned by owner of K Salam Construction Company, a military contractor.

“The Commission recovered money and other items from the property viz. N175,706,500; $220,965; G-Wagon; 2022 editions of BMW and Mercedes Benz cars; customized mobile phones; several designer wrist watches, including three Rolexes, and some property documents.

“The Commission arrested the managing director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Sallau and investigation is ongoing.

“The Commission is yet to conclude its investigation and prefers not to preempt its outcome and also avoid the frenzy of a media trial.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that in March 2021, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), revealed that funds running into billions of naira meant for the procurement of arms and ammunition under the immediate-past service chiefs were unaccounted for.

Gen. Buratai (rtd) was part of the immediate-past Service Chiefs when he served as the Chief Army Staff. On retirement from service, he was subsequently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, where he is currently serving.