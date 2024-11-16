The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed known strongholds of terrorists in Kaduna State, leading to the rescue of more kidnap hostages and killing of several fighters.

A statement by the NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Olusola Akinboyewa, said the airstrikes were conducted on November 12, 2024, in continuation of operation FARAUTAR MUJIYA, targeting major bandit enclaves located within Dunya Hill and Batauna Forest in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

He said the locations had long served as safe havens for bandit groups due to their dense vegetation and the natural protection provided by an array of caves.

According to the statement, the airstrikes were meant to dismantle the entrenched criminal networks and degrade their capacity to operate effectively.

He said the airstrikes were preceded by intensive intelligence gathering that meticulously identified high-value targets, including key logistics hubs and hidden armouries used by the bandits.

“The aerial assault resulted in the neutralisation of many combatants as well as the obliteration of significant stockpiles of weapons and resources critical to the bandits’ operations.

“Since the commencement of this intensified campaign, credible sources from local communities have confirmed that bandits are on the run, their once-secure enclaves in disarray. In a sign of the operation’s success, multiple reports have emerged detailing the escape and liberation of several kidnap victims, who have managed to regain freedom amidst the chaos inflicted upon their captors,” he said.

He, therefore, assured that the NAF will continue to execute such precision airstrikes to incapacitate the criminal groups terrorising the Northwestern region of Nigeria and provide decisive advantage for our surface forces.

He added, “this sustained effort not only demonstrates the Armed Forces’ commitment to restoring peace and security but also provides renewed hope to communities that have long suffered under the threat of banditry.”