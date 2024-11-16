Former Rivers State governor and Pro-chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt, Dr. Peter Odili, has revealed that the university has zero tolerance for cultism, gangsterism and other social vices.

Odili stated this while speaking at the fourth convocation ceremony of the university, which was held at the institution’s main campus located at Iriebe, Port Harcourt.

He said: “This journey started seven years ago. Over these years, Pamo has released 223 graduates. We have certified them in character and learning. In Pamo, we have zero tolerance for cultism, gangsterism, cheating and drugs.

“We believe any graduate from Pamo can be trusted anywhere in the world. With the permission of the Chancellor, in line with the new minimum wage, all staff salaries are doubled.”

Speaking at the occasion, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, tasked Nigerian youths and graduands of the university to use their specialised knowledge, skills and training to advance their professional career, earn a decent living and contribute to the development of the nation.

Fubara charged the graduands to build networks based on their purpose and values and be willing to volunteer their skills and services with integrity to advance the greater good of all irrespective of class, creed, background, status or ethnicity.

The governor admonished them not to be deterred by the poor state of the economy, lack of jobs, high inflation rate, and the accompanying poverty and hardship being experienced by millions of ordinary Nigerians across the country at this time.

The governor said: “As youths, your future and the future of our country are in your hands; and a better future is possible with hard work, focus and unwavering commitment to achieving set goals and transformational ambitions.”