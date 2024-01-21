The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has successfully neutralised notorious terrorist leader Janari, and his criminal gang in airstrikes conducted near Gadar Katako, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Janari and his cohorts were responsible for terrorising communities and carrying out numerous kidnappings within Kaduna and along the vital Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, the airstrikes by Operation WHIRL PUNCH took place on Thursday, January 18th.

He added that intelligence operations had identified Janari and his gang massing up in the area, likely preparing for another attack or kidnapping of vulnerable civilians. Acting swiftly to protect the public, the NAF authorised the airstrikes.

Air Vice Marshal Gabkwet confirmed that post-operation intelligence revealed the successful elimination of Janari and several other members of his terrorist and kidnapping ring.

He said, “Similar airstrikes were also carried out on 20 January 2024 on confirmed terrorists and kidnappers’ hideouts near Chukuba in Niger State with various degrees of success.

“Feedback after the strikes was also positive as it confirmed that the targets were neutralised and their mobility destroyed.

“Collaborative efforts by the NAF and other security agencies will continue across all locations suspected of harbouring terrorists and kidnappers.”