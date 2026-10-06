The Senate has postponed its two-day National Security Summit scheduled for October 12 and 13, 2026, following the fatal crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR-42 aircraft in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

LEADERSHIP had earlier reported that the crash, which occurred on Monday, claimed the lives of 25 officers and seven crew members, bringing the reported death toll to 32.

The Senate said the summit would be deferred until further notice in honour of the victims and in solidarity with their families and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Senate Leader and Chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the National Security Summit, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Senate had scheduled the summit to review Nigeria’s persistent security challenges and develop practical solutions to strengthen the protection of lives and property nationwide.

Bamidele said the ad hoc committee had concluded preparations for the summit after completing zonal public hearings nationwide.

He said, however, that the crash necessitated the postponement of the national gathering.

The decision came as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared three days of national mourning for the victims and directed that national flags be flown at half-mast across the country during the mourning period.

Bamidele said the Senate considered it appropriate to defer the summit as the nation mourned the military personnel who lost their lives in active service.

He extended the Senate’s condolences to President Tinubu, the Armed Forces, particularly the Nigerian Air Force, and the families of the deceased.

The Senate Leader described the victims as gallant personnel who paid the supreme price in service to the nation, saying the upper chamber stood with their families and the Armed Forces during the period of national mourning.

The Senate said a new date for the summit would be communicated in due course.

It also appealed to stakeholders scheduled to participate in the summit to bear with the Senate in view of the national tragedy.

When reconvened, the summit is expected to bring together relevant stakeholders to deliberate on Nigeria’s security challenges and consider measures to strengthen national security and improve the protection of lives and property.