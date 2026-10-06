The Super Falcons’ 2028 Olympic qualifying camp in Ikenne, Ogun State, has swelled to 21 players following the arrival of captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Jennifer Onyinyechi Echegini and United States-based defender Michelle Alozie.

The trio reported to camp on Tuesday ahead of the team’s second training session as preparations intensify for the 2028 Olympic qualifying campaign.

Ajibade, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain in France, joins the squad as captain, while Echegini, also of PSG, strengthens the midfield options available to the technical crew.

Alozie, who plays for Chicago Stars in the United States, adds further experience and defensive depth to the squad.

Their arrival brings the number of players in camp to 21, with Augustine Eguavoen-led technical crew expected to step up preparations ahead of the Falcons’ Olympic qualifying fixtures against Comoros on Friday and next week’s Tuesday.

The players currently in camp are:

Shukurat Oladipo — DF, AS Roma, Italy Shakirat Moshood — FW, SCU Torreense, Portugal Glory Ogbonna — DF, Beşiktaş JK, Turkey Omenazu Favour — MF, MK Dons, England Farida Abdulwahab — DF, Nasarawa Amazons Tumininu Adeshina — DF, Edo Queens Joy Igbokwe — MF, Nasarawa Amazons Fatimoh Solaty — MF, Nasarawa Amazons Christiana Uzoma — GK, Edo Queens Blessing Nkor — FW, Dynamo Brest, Belarus Valentina Uroko — DF, Edo Queens Glory Edet — DF, Bayelsa Queens Sandra John — DF, Rivers Queens Suliat Abideen — DF, Fenerbahçe Ladies, Turkey Folashade Ijamilusi — FW, Lianiong Baiye, China Toni Payne — MF, Inter Milan, Italy Christy Ucheibe — MF, Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia Janet Akekoromowei — FW, SL Benfica, Portugal Rasheedat Ajibade — FW, PSG, France Jennifer Onyinyechi Echegini — MF, PSG, France Michelle Alozie — DF, Chicago Stars, USA

The Falcons are expected to continue their build-up with another training session in Ikenne on Tuesday as the squad works towards achieving qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.