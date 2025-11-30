The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed terrorists’ camps in Katsina and halted Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) offensive in Borno State.

A statement by NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, said the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY) and Operation Hadin Kai delivered devastating, intelligence-driven air interdictions that dismantled terror cells and neutralised scores of fleeing insurgents in both states.

Air Cdre Ejodame said NAF aircraft under Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 2, Katsina Katsina carried out the two coordinated strikes on 27 November 2025.

He said the first air strike launched at about 6:30 am, targeted the fortified base of a notorious terrorist kingpin linked to serial kidnappings, violent attacks and livestock rustling across Kankara, Faskari and Malumfashi LGAs.

He said the aircraft guided by real-time Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), destroyed the camp with precision munitions, while persistent ISR enabled follow-on engagements as surviving fighters attempted to flee.

According to him, a second strike at about 1755 hours hit another major terrorist enclave in Danfako, Faskari LGA, destroying logistics hubs, structures, equipment and operational infrastructure.

“Several terrorists were neutralised, further degrading their networks and denying them safe havens across the North-West,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Borno State, NAF aircraft supported ground troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, Sector 4 OPERATION HADIN KAI (OPHK) to repel a coordinated multi-front ISWAP/Boko Haram attack on Chibok.

Ejodame said the NAF aircraft conducted four major strikes, guided by real-time intelligence from ground forces, against regrouping insurgents along their escape route, inflicting significant losses.

“Additional precision strikes on fleeing fighters further disrupted their withdrawal and shattered their ability to reorganise.

“The integrated air–ground response ensured the terrorists suffered substantial casualties while protecting the community and preventing a resurgence of the offensive,” Ejodame said.

The NAF Spokesman said the operations underscore the NAF’s unwavering commitment to precise, surgical engagements aimed at neutralising threats, restoring security, and safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens.

He assured of continued collaboration with ground forces and other security agencies to restore peace to every part of the country.