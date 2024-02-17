A brave serving Nigerian Air Force (NAF) officer, Air Commodore John Ijudigal, has foiled a robbery/kidnapping attempt by a suspected ‘one-chance’ robbery syndicate in Abuja and rescued two victims.

A statement by the NAF director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, on Saturday, said the incident occurred on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Accra Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, leading to the arrest three suspects.

He said the incident took place at about 7.28pm on the fateful day as Air Commodore Ijudigal was commuting home in his official car after work when he suddenly came across the scene.

AVM Gabkwet said the Air Force officer said an Abuja-painted taxi (Mazda 323, with registration number BWR 232 XB) reversing on high speed, with terrified passengers inside the vehicle “screaming for help”.

He said in pursuit of the taxi was a black Toyota Land Cruiser, therefore Air Commodore Ijudigal instinctively joined in the pursuit by using his official vehicle to block the escape route of the suspected criminals.

“The driver of the ‘one-chance’ robbers, in a state of panic, then collided with Air Commodore Idjudigal’s official vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both cars. The impact caused the ‘one-chance’ vehicle to skid into a nearby garden,” he narrated

The statement added that Air Commodore Ijudigal following the collision promptly exited his vehicle and chased after one of the occupants of the ‘one-chance’ taxi, who had fled into a nearby bush.

“With the assistance of onlookers gathered at the accident scene, the driver of the ‘one-chance’ vehicle, along with two other suspects (a male and a female), were apprehended, while two female victims were rescued,” the NAF spokesperson added.

The statement stated further that Air Commodore Ijudigal contacted the nearest Police Post and personally ensured the three suspects were handed over to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Mr Benneth Igweh, at his office.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, according to the statement, commended Air Commodore Ijudigal for his courage, highlighting that his intervention not only foiled a robbery/kidnapping attempt but also played crucial role in apprehending criminals who have constituted a security risk to law-abiding citizens of the FCT.

The Police Commissioner also lauded the senior military officer’s act as a demonstration of bravery and unwavering commitment to public service.

“The swift and decisive measures taken no doubt averted a potential tragedy, reinstating confidence in the security forces,” AVM Gabkwet noted.

He said the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, also commended the senior officer for his bravery and act of selfless service.

Air Commodore Ijudigal is a former NAF Deputy Director of Sports and currently the Deputy Director of Logistics at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.