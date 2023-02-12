Strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Tucano fighter jets have killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists during their meeting in the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The bombardment of the terrorists came on the heels of the inter-rivalry clash between the two groups which left scores of them killed.

Sources in the Lake Chad region confirmed the military exploits against the terrorists saying the latest offensive was carried out on Friday in Gaizuwa in Bama local government area of Borno State.

The sources disclosed that on receiving credible intelligence information that Boko Haram terrorists were converging for a meeting in Gaizuwa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest, 2 NAF Super Tukano aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai were scrambled to carry out strikes on the targets.

They said on reaching overhead the targets, the pilots observed a gathering of more than 100 terrorists with dozens of them on motorcycles.

Using a mix of bombs and rockets, the aircraft carried out series of strikes and scored devastating hits on the targets, killing scores of them and leaving some survivors scrambling for their lives.

“ The aircraft also destroyed several motorcycles and weapons of the terrorists,” an intelligence source said.

It was gathered that scores of the terrorists are currently on the run following the offensive, while some of the surviving fighters and their families who escaped the onslaught were forced to lay down their arms and surrendered to the troops of 21 Amoured Brigade, Bama.

In a related development, at least six members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) have been killed by their rival Boko Haram group in a fresh reprisal clash in Burmari village of Konduga local government.

It was gathered that the Boko Haram terrorists who had been at the receiving end in the long week multiple clashes, ambushed the ISWAP fighters who were determined to decimate them from some of their acclaimed strong holds.

Competent sources disclosed that in the deadly fight that ensued, the Boko Haram overpowered the rival faction, killing six of them and recovering three of their motorcycles while some of them were reportedly injured.

The sources said the ISWAP terrorists were forced to withdraw to Hasanari village in Konduga.

The ISWAP had earlier attacked the convoy of the Boko Haram’s newly appointed Amir Jaysh, Alhaji Ali Hajja Fusam, and killed 15 of his fighters including one Abu Zara, a Naqib, and seized a gun truck from him in Gulmari, forcing the Boko Haram to withdraw.

On Wednesday, the terrorists clashed at Kuwa Nguro and Ngoldiri villages located in the axis of Timbuktu triangle in Damboa, Borno State, leading to the death of scores of fighters.