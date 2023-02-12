President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Amb. George Obiozor, who died recently, was laid to rest at his Awo Omamma country home in Oru East local government area of Imo State yesterday, with President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Hope Uzodimma saying Nigeria, the diplomatic community and Ndigbo would miss the diplomat and erudite scholar.

President Buhari and Governor Uzodimma spoke in their separate remarks at the Maria Assumpta Catholic Cathedral, Owerri, where the burial mass for Prof. Obiozor was conducted by the Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese, His Grace, Moses Chikwe.

In his condolence message, President Buhari who was represented by the Minister of State, Mines, Chief Henry Ikoh, described Prof. Obiozor’s passing as a “great loss to Nigeria, the diplomatic community, Ndigbo and particularly the Igbo people.”

Buhari said Prof. Obiozor was a renowned academician, a diplomat par excellence who served Nigeria in different capacities as an ambassador in three countries where he gave a good account of himself.

The president added: “Late Prof. Amb. George Obiozor was a Nigerian Patriot of the highest order and a famous Igbo Leader who, when it mattered most, led the Igbo socio-cultural group called Ohanaeze to carter for the interest of the Igbo Nation.”

Governor Uzodinma said Nigerians and the diplomatic community would miss Prof. Obiozor greatly.

Uzodimma who described death as “very very wicked” said the Igbo race had lost a gem, Nigeria had lost a star and the world had lost a man that could be described as a global encyclopedia.

The governor added that the entire South East had lost a consummate and compassionate leader, Imo State had lost one of her illustrious sons, a pacesetter, erudite scholar, adviser, councilor and one of the pillars of the 3R government.

He enjoined the bereaved family, the Igbo race and Ohanaeze Ndibo in general to take heart.

Uzodimma stressed that Prof. Obiozor represented a solid rock of support to his government, “the kind only a father provides to his son.”

He noted that as a rare breed academic, Prof. Obiozor attained the pinnacle of his career, served Nigeria as an ambassador to three countries- Cyprus, Israel and United States of America as well as playing a key role in mid-wifing the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs to a global phenomenon, thereby helping to put Nigeria on the global map for positive reasons.

He enjoined the family to have faith in God and encouraged everyone to pray for the deceased family, noting that “only prayers will console them.”