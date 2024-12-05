The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of 12 aircraft this year thereby bringing the total number of aircraft acquired in the last three years to 64.

He disclosed this at the Nigerian Air Force training and safety seminar for the year 2024 with the theme “Agile and Resilient Air Power for National Security: Enhancing Safety and Optimizing NAF Air Operations to Combat Emerging Threats,”.

The NAF also decorated 28 new pilots with their flying wings.

He said NAF between June 2023 and September 2024, conducted 8,665 missions in 9,928 sorties within 15,915 flying hours.

He listed the 12 advanced aircraft received in the year to include two KA-360i aircraft, four DA-62 aircraft, four T-129 helicopters, and two AW-109 Trekker helicopters.

He added that the service was expecting additional deliveries of two T-129 helicopters and one KA 360i aircraft before end of this year.

The Air Chief said, “Next year, the NAF is also set to receive 10 AW-109 Trekker helicopters, 24 M-346FA aircraft, three CASA—295 aircraft, and 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters.

“This makes a total of 64 brand new aircraft in about 3 years. That’s not all. In addition to these new acquisitions, we have also procured 12 pre-owned A-Jet aircraft from the French Air Force through SOFEMA.

“While all 12 aircraft are ready for shipping, it is anticipated that 6 will be restored to operable status, with the remaining 6 used as spares to support the Alpha Jet fleet. It is therefore no exaggeration to state that the Nigerian Air Force is experiencing a golden era under the current administration,” he added.

He assured that the NAF would not relent on the trust reposed in it by the President and Commander in Chief but would continue to consolidate the operational gains made so far.

On capacity, building, he said 405 airmen and 186 officers completed various foreign courses, seminars and trips, while 64 are currently ongoing.

He said another 5,474 and 1,331 personnel have completed and are undergoing various local training courses, respectively.

According to the Air Chief, the Service has trained 54 Pilots abroad and 43 Pilots locally, while 16 UAV operators were trained locally from January to November 2024.

“Indeed, it is gratifying that, today, we will also be witnessing the winging ceremony of 28 of these pilots and operators,” he said.

Air Marshal Abubakar commending all the Air Component Commanders for their exceptional leadership and outstanding performance further charged them to build on the successes and strive for even greater excellence, “particularly with the anticipated induction of new platforms in the coming weeks and months,”.

“Leverage the new technologies that come with these platforms to make the ungoverned places smaller, as you extend the long arm of the law, to bring justice to terrorists and insurgents wherever they may be hiding, while simultaneously protecting innocent civilians,”.

He added that the Nigerian Air Force in building trust among the Nigerian populace for operational success has instituted robust measures to uphold the highest standards of human rights, reaffirming unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the nation.

He listed some of these protective measures to include strict adherence to Air Targeting Cycle and Use of Precision-guided Munitions.

“Furthermore, I recently gave my approval for a committee of officers to draw up the Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response-Action Plan to improve our capacity to manage and mitigate civilian harm resulting from air operations,” he said.

Commenting on the efforts to ensure safety, he said the Service reached a milestone this year by “recording zero manned-aircraft accidents, a testament to the positive outcomes of our continued investment in safety,”.

” I am also glad to announce that we conducted a comprehensive review of our safety policy, culminating in the development of our first-ever Safety Management System (SMS) manual, which I am proud to launch today. Additionally, I will be unveiling a compendium that consolidates all aircraft accident investigation reports in the history of the Nigerian Air Force. This landmark initiative, the first of its kind for the NAF, serves as a vital resource to ensure that lessons are learned, and the critical mistakes of the past are not repeated,” he said.

He reiterated that the Nigerian Air Force has made significant strides in enhancing its operational readiness and safety protocols. However, the emerging threats demanded even greater collaboration, improved training frameworks, and the institutionalization of safety as a cornerstone of all operations.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar said the Nigerian Air Force has made Significant strides in air operational activities, thanks to its emphasis on effective training and manpower development.

He added that the achievement was a testament to NAF’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to protecting the nation’s interests.

Badaru who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim Kana said the NAF’s ability to effectively utilize its recently acquired assets and platforms to combat terrorism and restore stability to the nation was a notable accomplishment.

“As you all know, the NAF’s successes can be attributed to its well-trained personnel, who operate with a strong emphasis on safety,”.

He said the focus on safety was crucial, as it enables the NAF to maintain a high level of operational tempo while minimizing the risk of accidents and mishaps.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the North Eastern part of the country now enjoys relative peace and calmness owing to the selfless contributions and dedication of the men of the armed forces,”.

He said the above would not have been possible if not for the constant need to assess performances and identify shortcomings in operational activities.

The Minister said operations and training were interrelated,adding that one cannot solely rely on one while paying less attention to the other.

“Indeed, the grassroots of every operational activity is training, not just training but quality and adequate training. A well-trained airman is a lethal weapon in the field of operations. Training serves as the factory that chums out the finished products that could be used for operational activities. Your work done in operations wit almost be zero if you cannot produce well-trained personnel.

“Similarly, operations is a crucial part of a fighting force such as the NAF,”.

Badaru said the current security dynamics of the country mandate the conduct of concurrent operational actives at all levels.

He stated that so many operational theatres supported by air components have been launched in different parts of the country over the past 10 years.

“This implies that all hands will be on deck to ensure the successes of these operations, Quality training may not be enough to execute all missions successfully. You still need the knowledge of tactics and technical understanding of the imperative of war to succeed in the field, which is why this forum is necessary and very crucial to the NAF,” he said. He stressed the need for safety when carrying out NAF operations.

He explained, “You may be receiving the best of training but in an unsafe environment. Similarly, you may be conducting your operations to the best of your competence and abilities but under unsafe conditions, which you may not even realise until a mishap occurs. And when you trace the source of this mishap, you discover that it may just be one very little thing that you have been neglecting. An unsafe environment or condition can potentially set you back many years behind. This Seminar is, therefore, crucial in aligning the NAF’s efforts to strengthen safety management practices, ensuring the effective and efficient delivery of air operations,”.