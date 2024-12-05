The chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Plateau State Shindol Adamu has advocated for legislation that protects and promote disability rights in the country.

Adamu stated this while addressing newsmen in Jos to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities with the theme, “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive Sustainable Future.”

According to him, unemployment rates among persons with disabilities are disproportionately high, compounded by limited vocational training and entrepreneurship opportunities.

He also stressed that while there are policies addressing disability rights their implementation and the inclusion of Persons with disabilities in decision making processes remain insufficient.

Adamu explained that the theme for this year underscores the critical importance of recognizing , empowering, and amplifying the voices of persons with disabilities.

” Leadership in this context goes beyond mere representation. It is about ensuring that persons with disabilities have equal opportunities to influence policies, make decisions, and contribute meaningfully to the development of the society.”

He argued that an inclusive and sustainable future is only achievable when no one is left behind for too long, adding that societal barriers have hindered the full participation of persons with disabilities.