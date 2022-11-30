A 41-year-old trader, Nnabueze Chibuike, Wednesday, was arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State, on two-count charges of alleged possession and importation of large quantities of Mivina Chicken seasonings.

The case, which came up for first hearing between the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Complainant and Nnabueze Chibuike as the Defendant has a suit No: FHC/B/195C/2022.

The accused was brought before the Presiding Judge, Justice S. M. Shuaibu, while the charges were read to him. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charges.

The charges read: “That you Nnabueze Chibuike, male, adult, 41 year-old of No 20 Arondizugu street Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, on or about the 11th day of November , 2022, at your factory at No 22, Nekpen-Nekpen, Benin City, Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, was found in possession of unwholesome processed food to wit: Mivina chicken seasoning and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (a) of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provision) Act, Cap . C34, LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 3 of the same Act

“That you Nnabueze Chibuike, male, adult, 41-year-old of No 20 Arondizugu Street Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State, on or about the 11th day of November, 2022, at your factory, at No 22, Nekpen-Nekpen, Benin City, Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, did import unregistered processed food to wit: Mivina Chicken seasoning, from Cotonou, Benin Republic and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Food, Drugs and Related Products (Registration, E.T.C) Act, Cap. F33. LFN.2004 and punishable under Section 6 of the same Act.”

Counsel to the Defendant, Razak O. Isenalumhe, Esq, pleaded with the presiding Judge to grant his client bail on the ground that he responded to the invitation by NAFDAC without being arrested.

While the Lawyer to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Okoli Chinyere, said the accused should be kept in their custody till the next hearing.

Justice Shaibu in his ruling, however, fixed December 6, 2022 to hear the bail application.

Head of NAFDAC, Benin City, Mrs Esther Itua, in an interview with journalists, said the investigation took them from Lagos to Onitsha where they later discovered that the main source was in Edo State.

“In the warehouse, our team discovered not only Mivina chicken species but other expired products were also found there including packaging materials and a production area was also discovered,” she stated.