Calabar, the capital city of Cross River State was on Wednesday thrown into pandemonium when news filtered in that a 25-year-old mother, Mrs. Blessing Enoh, beheaded her 10-year-old daughter known as Purity, at Ugep town in Cross River State, Nigeria.

The crime was said to have been committed at Ibenda 2, Biko-Biko, Ugep, Yakurr local government area of the State on Tuesday.

Findings revealed that the suspect was said to have told neighbours, who saw her washing off her daughter’s blood from the machete used to commit the murder, that an invisible person asked her to do, stressing that she will be rewarded with a N100,000 when done with the task.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the suspect was cooling her feets at a police cell after her arrest.

Confirming the arrest, the Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Irene Ugbo, said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the crime.

“She (the prime suspect) was arrested yesterday (Tuesday). We are still interrogating her, to know what led to the beheading of her own daughter, the women is 25 year-old, and her name is Blessing Enoh.

“The name of her own daughter (that she beheaded) is Miss Purity, aged 10,” the PPRO stated.

The Police spokesperson further added that, “She’s already found guilty without being told, she will be charged to court. There must be something that led to her beheading the girl. Our Division in Ugep was on patrol when they arrested the situation.”

Meanwhile, the corpse of the dead girl was said to be undergoing some traditional rites in the community before proper burial.