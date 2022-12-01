A 41-year-old trader, Nnabueze Chibuike, has been arraigned before a Federal High Court, sitting in Benin City, Edo State on two court charges of alleged possession and importation of large quantities of Mivina Chicken seasonings.

The case which came up for first hearing between the Federal Republic of Nigeria as (complainant) and Nnabueze Chibuike, as the defendant has a suit No: FHC/B/195C/2022.

The accused was brought before presiding judge, Justice S.M. Shuaibu, while charges were read to him. He, however pleaded not guilty to the two count charges.

The charges brought before the accused reads: “That you Nnabueze Chibuike , Male, Adult, 41 years old of No 20 Arondizugu Street, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra State , on or about the 11th day of November , 2022, at your factory , at No 22 , Nekpen-Nekpen, Benin City, Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, was found in possession of unwholesome processed food to wit: Mivina chicken seasoning and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(a) of the counterfeit and fake drugs and unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provision) Act, Cap . C34, LFN 2004 and punishable under section 3 of the same Act

“That you Nnabueze Chibuike , Male, Adult, 41 years old of No 20 Arondizugu street Fegge , Onitsha, Anambra State , on or about the 11th day of November , 2022, at your factory , at No 22 , Nekpen-Nekpen , Benin City, Edo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court, did import unregistered Processed Food to wit: Mivina Chicken seasoning , from Cotonou , Benin Republic and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1( 1) of the Food , Drugs and Related Products ( Registration, etc) ACT, Cap. F33. LFN.2004 and Punishable under Section 6 of the same