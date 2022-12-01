Vice chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State, Prof Sunday Elom, has expressed concern over the challenges facing the Nigerian university system and attributed the incessant strike by university-based staff unions to poor funding.

Elom said government alone cannot adequately fund university education in Nigeria and called for cost-sharing option involving all stakeholders in the system.

The vice chancellor who made the assertion at the 10th matriculation of the university yesterday said that cost-sharing option is the sure way to pool funds together for the sustainable development of the universities.

The matriculation, according to the vice chancellor, marked the admission of the freshmen into the university for the 2021/2022 academic session.

“We need a cost-sharing approach to the funding of our universities involving the stakeholders, government, university management, parents/guardians and organized private sector to make positive impact in the system.

“I therefore use this opportunity to appreciate the parents/guardians of our students for their various contributions through the AE-FUNAI Parents’ Forum, to the infrastructural development of the University since 2016 when the Forum was inaugurated,” he added.