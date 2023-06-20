NAFDAC Commences Mop-up Of Unregistered Herbal Medicines

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it has commenced a nationwide mop-up of unregistered herbal medicines across the country.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this on Monday at a press briefing in Abuja, said NAFDAC has also intensified crackdown on all illegal manufacturers and distributors of herbal preparation and other unregistered preparations.

“We have commenced a nationwide mop-up of the Sacra Herbs in circulation. We have also intensified a crackdown on all illegal manufacturers and distributors of herbal preparation and other unregistered preparations, with a view to bring perpetrators to book and minimize the usage of the substance,” she said.

Adeyeye said following the viral social media outburst on the nefarious activities of Sacra Multi Links, the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of NAFDAC carried out surveillance followed by enforcement action leading to the sealing of the factory and the arrest of two staff of the company who were complicit in the criminal act.

She said, “The following day the managing director of Sacra Multi Links, Alh. Salisu Sani reported to I&E office in Kaduna and when his vehicle was searched, the following herbal drugs were evacuated from the vehicle: Sacra Herbs oral liquid and two additional unregistered herbal preparations namely Baban Aisha Man Power & Delay and Cure Powder Kai Kadai Gayya.,”

She listed some of the products mopped up from circulation during raid by the agency as Hajia Ayisha special snuff AK 47, Hajia Ayisha snuff AK 47, Hajia Ayisha Masanda original powerful powder, Hajia Ayisha snuff Nasrullah snuff No. 1, Hajia Salma Special snuff, Lufthansa Manpower snuff, 99 Bullet more power snuff, AK 47 Power snuff, Hajia Salma VIP Moringa,