PDP Summons Atiku, Mark, Wike, 180 Others For Crucial Meeting Today

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned a crucial meeting of over 180 of its key members, including former national chairmen, former governors and former Senate Presidents, today in Abuja.

Incumbent governors were not invited to the meeting.

The meeting, described as a select committee of the National Working Committee (NWC), which is scheduled to hold at the party’s national secretary in Abuja “will deliberate on crucial issues of our Party,” the national organizing secretary of PDP, Hon. Umar M. Bature said.

Some of the key members invited for the meeting include the PDP presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar; vice presidential candidate in last election, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa; former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman and former Senate President, Sen Adolphus Wabara.

Others are former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Maj. Gen. David Jemibwon; Alh Adamu Maina Waziri; Prof Jerry Gana; Prince Uche Secondus; Sen Ahmed Makarfi; Alh Shuaibu Oyedokun; Sen Stella Omu; Hajiya Maryam Inna Ciroma.

Also invited are Donald Duke; Senator Gabriel Suswam; Boni Haruna; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Liyel Imoke; Olusegun Mimiko; Sule Lamido, among others.