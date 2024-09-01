The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has announced that it is collaborating with platform owners to ensure that only classifed films and videos works are distributed on their channels or platforms.

The Executive Director of the Board, Dr. Husseini Shaibu made the announcement just as the filmmakers pledged commitment to classify their works.

NFVCB’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ogbonna Onwumere, in a statement said Hussein, who spoke at the roundtable organised by the Board and has as its theme: ‘Morality and Ethics in Film Production in Nigeria’, disclosed that the Board and the platform owners are working on a protocol that will require any film or video produced in Nigeria or imported into the country to be classified before it can be uploaded on any platform.

He stated that the Board, an agency of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, is working assiduously to ensure that it puts in place all the required infrastructures to meet the demands of the stakeholders before it takes off the implementation of the regime of mandatory classification of content on digital platforms.

The roundtable, which was part of the continuous engagement with filmmakers, was organised by the Board for producers, exhibitors, and distributors in the film value chain. He reminded the filmmakers that it was mandatory for them to classify their films and video works.

“The law says we are responsible for both analog and digital distribution in Nigeria,” he declared. He admonished the filmmakers on the importance of submitting any film or video for classification before uploading to any platform for streaming.

Rhetorically, the NFVCB boss said, “I do not have any powers to go to your Instagram Page to worry you about the skits you produce for fun. However, when you are doing a film or video work, you must bring it to the Board for classification because that is what the law says”.

He appealed to filmmakers to make his job easy for him, noting, “The reason I am appealing is because we are not at the Board to test the law or take any stakeholder to court. Rather, if we all do what is expected of us as filmmakers, it will make our work as enforcers easier”.

He regretted that there were some filmmakers at the roundtable that are habitually uploading films and musical videos that denigrate other religious sects without classification.

Husseini further noted that the Board is not interested in guiding filmmakers on how to tell their stories. “We simply classify your films and give it appropriate rating,” he stressed.

A notable director and filmmaker, Teco Benson, who spoke at the gathering reiterated the commitment of filmmakers to submitting their films, musicals, and skits for classification.

He however disputed the figures posted recently by the NFVCB, stating that it was not reflective of the total number of films produced in the country.

According to him, the majority of the films go straight to YouTube and other streaming platforms without classification.

He said, “The numbers are not to the benefit of Nollywood in terms of global ratings for films produced. We must send in our films for classification so we can have accurate data on the industry”.

The censors’ board chief also affirmed the determination of the NFVCB to significantly improve further on the duration of film classification while it plans a reduced classification fee for contents going straight to streaming platforms.

This is in line with element 8 of the Ministerial 8 Point Action Plan which is about developing an enabling business environment centred on infrastructure development and digital transformation.