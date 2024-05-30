Ad

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has refuted the claim that Nigerian pilgrims currently observing the 2024 Hajj were served poor breakfasts after paying N8 million as Hajj fare.

NAHCON, in a statement signed by the assistant director of public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the photo posted by a Facebook user, Babagana Digima, and circulating on social media was doctored.

Usara added that the Facebook user was not in Saudi Arabia, saying the pilgrims on the ground in Makkah disclaimed the allegation with pictorial evidence.

Our attention has been drawn to fake news on the Facebook page of one Babagana Digima, purportedly on the kind of breakfast being served Nigerian pilgrims after paying N8m as Hajj fare. After addressing the shared story from its root, we believe ethical journalism would not permit a sensible practitioner to lift a story solely from a Facebook source. What is more unfortunate is that the Facebook reporter is here in Nigeria, not in Saudi Arabia.

“Upon citing the story early this morning, NAHCON immediately drew the attention of the originator of the story privately and publicly to the inaccuracy of his claims to allow him to correct the wrong impression, assuming he posted it innocently. Unfortunately, he did not. Still, several testimonies were posted on his page by pilgrims on the ground in Makkah disclaiming the allegation with pictorial evidence, while NAHCON staff on the platform also provided a clear description of the actual meal that was served, proving that the picture was doctored and that it was fake news conclusively.

Unfortunately, the (organization (not LEADERSHIP) ignored the responses and the free facts supplied on the page in preference for the sensational side. The medium amplified a lie it picked up on Facebook with the doctored picture of today’s breakfast served to pilgrims of FCT in their hotel in Makkah, Nama Al-Asriya Hotel, and spread it as news,“ Usara said.

The commission urged Nigerians to ignore the story, describing it as fake news. “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria urges the public to ignore the fake news being circulated about the FCT pilgrims’ breakfast. The story is not only false but also appears to be malicious.”

Meanwhile, the commission has assured that the pilgrims’ Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) will be received accordingly. “As of 24th April 2024, when NAHCON paid the BTA differential for the pilgrims, the dollar exchange rate was N1,252 to a dollar. Thereby, N626,000 was paid to be exchanged at the value of $500 (Five hundred dollars). This is the figure that the Hajj stakeholders had agreed upon, which NAHCON declared and still stands by,” Usara said.