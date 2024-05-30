Ad

A suspected notorious terrorist commander identified as Lawal Kwalba has surrendered to troops in Kaduna State.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on its official X handle said the terrorist commander turned himself in on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, following intensified military operations targeting terrorist enclaves in Kaduna State.

The statement stated that the troops’ relentless operational activities pressured terrorist factions, “leading to Kwalba’s decision to surrender with his fighters.”

“The development marks a crucial step in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Kaduna State and the broader region,” the statement reads.

The terrorist leader surrendered two AK-47 rifles, a motorbike, and two magazines loaded with 7.62 mm special ammunition.

Kwalba, according to the statement, is currently undergoing thorough profiling at a military facility.

“This process is expected to provide valuable insights that could aid in dismantling remaining terrorist networks,” the statement added.