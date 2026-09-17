The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reminded intending pilgrims that only nine days remain to complete their registration and payments for the 2027 Hajj.

The commission issued the reminder on its WhatsApp platform on Thursday, September 17, urging intending pilgrims to secure their slots before the September 26, 2026 deadline.

NAHCON advised prospective pilgrims who are yet to complete the registration process to do so promptly to avoid the rush associated with last-minute applications.

“9 DAYS LEFT — Don’t wait until the last minute!” the commission said in its countdown message.

The commission also urged those who have commenced the registration process to ensure that all outstanding requirements, including payment, are completed before the deadline.

The latest notice is part of NAHCON’s countdown to the 2027 Hajj and its efforts to encourage intending pilgrims to conclude preparations ahead of the pilgrimage.

With the September 26 deadline approaching, the commission reiterated its call for early completion of registration to facilitate proper planning for the annual pilgrimage.

NAHCON’s message comes under its ongoing preparations for the 2027 Hajj, as Nigerian pilgrims begin the process of securing places for the pilgrimage.