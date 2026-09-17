A 29-year-old Nigerian man, Ayodele Jamgbadi, is facing court proceedings in the United Kingdom over allegations of fatally punching a railway worker, Jorge Ortega, at Ilford Station in East London after missing his train.

During proceedings at the Inner London Crown Court, prosecutor Patrick Dennis stated that the incident occurred on December 4, 2024, when Jamgbadi became enraged after missing an Elizabeth line train heading to Stratford and began kicking an advertising board.

The court heard that 61-year-old Ortega and two colleagues approached the suspect to de-escalate the situation.

As Ortega stepped backward, Jamgbadi allegedly punched him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the station platform.

Ortega was rushed to a nearby hospital but died two days later, on December 6, 2024, from head injuries sustained during the fall.

Presiding Judge Benedict Kelleher informed the jury that Jamgbadi, a resident of Kingston Road in Ilford, is mentally unfit to enter a plea or stand trial and is currently receiving psychiatric care in a hospital facility.

Consequently, the court instructed the jury to determine whether the suspect committed the physical act that directly caused Ortega’s death.

British Transport Police officers initially arrested Jamgbadi on charges of causing grievous bodily harm, which prosecutors later upgraded to murder following the victim’s death.