The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has given regulatory approval to the appointment of Lawal Mijinyawa, as the new managing director and chief executive officer(CEO) of KBL Insurance Limited.

The appointment of Mijinyawa as new MD/CEO followed the retirement of Ukachi Orji.

The company, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, noted that, the board had met in November 2023 after Orji notified it of her intention to retire after over 25 years of service (and 10 years as MD/CEO), considered and approved Orji’s retirement and resignation from her role as MD, with effect from January 1st, 2024.

The statement said, Lawal Mijinyawa, (Chiroman Duguri), the new chief executive is an avid insurance practitioner, with over 25 years in the insurance industry at various insurance companies, in Nigeria.

A sound technical underwriter and marketer, his experience spans from actuary, Oil and Gas, Marketing to management.

A hands-on insurance professional, his years in the industry have seen him deeply involved in policy evaluation, pension administration, policy implementation, marketing and strategic policy formulation, product designs and business executions, while supervising various technical and marketing directorates.

Mijinyawa’s relevant contributions to the development of insurance in Nigeria is known in areas such as group life assurance, Public sector marketing, privatisation and commercialisation of public enterprises, as well as branch management, through various academic journals, publications, and presentations.

Mijinyawa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, from the University of Jos, Nigeria, and a master’s degree in business administration from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi. He is an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, the Nigerian Institute of Marketing, and the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).

He served as a board member, representing Niger Insurance Plc on Montgomery Security Vaults Nigeria Limited Board. Subsequently, he joined the Board of KBL Insurance Limited, initially as a non-executive director, where he served for about 2 years before his current appointment as MD/CEO.

Meanwhile, at a send-forth dinner organised in honour of the outgoing chief executive in Lagos, the board chairman,Simpson Eimiakhena, on behalf of the board and management, thanked Ukachi Orji commended her for the level and manner she had turned around the affairs of the company, citing where KBL Insurance was at her appointment, and where the company firmly stands today, until her retirement.

He noted that Mrs. Orji had raised the bar, moving the company’s premium income to N5 billion to become one of the foremost insurance companies in Nigeria.

With a robust presence across Nigeria, KBL Insurance Limited is registered and approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). As a fully recapitalised general insurance entity, the company is equipped to safeguard various assets. With about 30 years experience of its existence, KBL Insurance Limited specialises in mitigating corporate and retail insurance risks for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).