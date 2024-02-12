Nigeria’s non-oil export trade has increased from $2.210 billion in the year 2020 to $4.517 billion in 2023 notwithstanding the numerous challenges that affected the nation’s economy.

Coordinator, Nigeria Export Promotion Council NEPC, (Cross River State Coordinating Office), Dr Osas Omorogbe stated this during the weekend while Speaking at the training workshop which took place in Calabar, for 100 exporters.

The workshop organised by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, is meant to equip newly inducted exporters with skills on basic rudiments to export trade to enable players in the industry to break even in the business.

In his words Omorogbe said, “As you may be aware, Nigeria’s non-oil exports have grown from $2.210 billion in 2020 to $4.517 billion in 2023, despite the numerous challenges affecting the economy.

“However, the continuous depreciation of the Naira against other currencies depicts the dire need for the country to earn more foreign exchange”

“Based on the foregoing, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, has doubled its campaign and activities to increase export activities in the country’.

The coordinator stated that commended the newly appointed executive director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nonye Ayeni for initiating the “Operation Double your Exports” mantra that can turn around the fortunes of operators of the industry.

Continuing,”This sensitisation workshop is therefore intended to arouse the interest and build capacity of the Council’s newly registered companies and cooperatives to take practical steps towards venturing into the export sphere’”

The state Commissioner for Commerce Dr. Abigail Duke,who declared the training workshop open, stated that as far as export trade is concerned there’s no shortcut in the business and charged exporters to take advantage of State Government’s policies to boost export trade.