Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday convicted controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, for abusing the Naira and fixed April 9 to Sentencing.

The court fixed the date after Bobrisky pleaded guilty to a four-count charge of tampering with the N490,000 by spraying brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Earlier, the EFCC, through its counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, had withdrawn the two-count of laundering N180.7 million through his company, Bob Express.

The EFCC’s Counsel however did not give any reason for the decision.

Following the plea of the convict, Justice Awogboro convicted him and then ordered the anti-graft agency to review the facts of the case.

While reviewing the facts of the case, Sulaiman called an investigating officer with the Commission, Bolaji Temitope, who told the judge that the EFCC received intelligence of individuals who have the habit of mutilating and spraying Naira during parties in Lagos.

Temitope also told the court that based on intelligence, the Commission sent out an operation team to monitor and observe the activities of suspects.

He said, “We usually visit event centres and monitor social media pages where Naira is abused.

“During the exercise, we came across a video on social media where the convict was seen abusing the Naira.

“Our team then proceeded to view the video and burnt the same on CD. Consequently, the invitation letter was forwarded to the defendant.

“When he honoured the invitation, the defendant was shown a video where he was spraying money on Segun Johnson. He confirmed that he was the one in the video,” he said.

The prosecution then tendered the video, and the court admitted it without objection from the defence lawyer, Ayo Olumofin.

In his allocutus, the convict pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy because he was unaware of the law that criminalised abuse of the Naira.

The convict also claimed he is a social media influencer with over five million followers.

At this point, the judge told him that ignorance of the law was not an excuse.

The convict then said,” I know, my lord. My lord, I wish you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page, and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it, my lord; I regret my actions, my lord”.

After listening to the parties, Justice Awogboro adjourned the matter to April 9 for sentencing and also remanded the convict in the custody of the EFCC.

The defendant had arrived at court in a bus with the registration number KWL 910 BE at 9:12 am and was kept waiting inside for over 2 hours before he was led into the courtroom.

Bobrisky, who wore a black gown and covered his head with a black veil, was surrounded by ten armed operatives of the EFCC, who prevented journalists from taking his pictures.

The first four counts of the charge signed by EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), alleged that the defendant abused the Naira, while the last two counts border on alleged money laundering.

In the first count, the defendant was accused of tampering with N400,000 by spraying the same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

He was also alleged, in count 2, to have, between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu, also tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying same at a social event while dancing.

In count 3, Bobrisky, in Dec. 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja also sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

Count four also accuses Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

The offence was committed on March 24, 2024, and is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

In count 5, Bobrisky, while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between Sept 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express) within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

In count 6, Bobrisky is also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53m was paid into the company’s account, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.