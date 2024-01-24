The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeira (CBN), Dr Olayemi Cardoso, has said the apex bank will be working on price discovery for the nation’s local currency as it believes that the Naira is currently undervalued.

This is as he said the CBN was committed to not only clearing the foreign exchange backlogs but will decisively deal with any abuse of the process by anyone.

Cardoso made these known while delivering his keynote address at the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) 2024 Macroeconomic Outlook Report in Abuja on Wednesday.

