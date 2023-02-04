The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district at the National Assembly, Smart Adeyemi, has said that Nigerians were now dying for lack of cash to meet their daily needs.

According to the lawmaker, Nigerians, especially the poor were now cursing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, over their current plight occasioned by the Naira swap policy.

Adeyemi, who spoke to the members of the Senate Press Corps (SPC) on Saturday, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the seven-day grace he had asked for in order to take action immediately to save the situation.

“I am in support of the need to change the currency, but I am not in support of the way and manner the whole process is being done.

“Many died because they had no cash to buy drugs, some died because of high blood pressure. The big men have cash in their houses. President Buhari’s seven-day is too long to effect a change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pain is much. Everyday is like a year for people to bear. I was elected, I was not appointed. People are asking us, how will they pay money to get money? Artisans are dying on a daily basis,” Adeyemi lamented.

According to Adeyemi, President Buhari should listen to Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, who in the last few days has been calling for a review of the time-frame for the Naira swap.

“The president should listen to us and not allow democracy to derail. It’s giving room for insinuations that they are doing this against a political party.

“What is the sense in giving out old notes and new notes not being given to you? The majority of Nigerians are still poor. Do you want people to keep dying?

“How do people survive on a daily basis? I am not in support of those who stole money. Go after them. I am speaking for the poor, the artisans. We have reason to believe that they are working against APC and Tinubu. People are frustrated.

“Mr President, thank you for your concern. But no woman in the labour room will survive another seven days of labour. You have done your best, apart from insecurity that has beclouded your achievement. Those that surround you are hypocrites

The poor are shouting. This is the worst policy anyone can think of. Emiefile, Nigerians are cursing you. I know what people are going through,” the Kogi West Senator added.