The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has expressed concern over the statement by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh Atiku Abubakar and his campaign council on the ongoing CBN monetary policy.

The group in a statement by its spokesman Israel Uwejeyan said it was imperative that the CBN refrains from using monetary policies and execution timing as a political weapon for the benefit of some politicians, to the detriment of the suffering masses.

It said; “We understand the need for economic stability, but we also believe that the CBN must be mindful of the consequences of its actions on the masses. The scarcity of currency is affecting small business owners, killing start-ups and making life that was already difficult, worse for the average Nigerian through the inability to access their hard-earned money for daily purchases.

“We implore the presidential campaign council of the PDP to desist from taking advantage of the sufferings of Nigerians for their selfish political gains. The effects of this policy have resulted in a pervasive state of financial distress amongst our fellow citizens and it is imperative that this is immediately alleviated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PDP and its candidate should not use their lack of financial capacity to finance their election and lack of goodwill of the populace to support an ill-timed and poorly implemented policy that is causing an untold hardship on the already exhausted citizens of this nation”.

They urged the CBN to strive to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians and save thousands of small businesses by releasing new naira notes into circulation and extending the deadline for the retirement of the old currency so as to ensure that citizens especially in the remote areas of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria, do not lose their hard earned money.

“In conclusion, the NDYC is calling on the CBN to prioritise the well-being of the average Nigerian and to avoid engaging in political activities or playing politics with its policies and timing. The CBN must remain independent and neutral, and it must take a proactive approach in addressing the challenges faced by the economy and promote economic stability, while also ensuring that the average Nigerian is not unduly affected by its policies,” the group added.